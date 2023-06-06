Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $20,503.58 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $20,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,963,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,436,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blink Charging Price Performance

BLNK stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,309. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 774.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 1,077,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 559,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 435,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 246,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Blink Charging

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

