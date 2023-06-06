Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 6245163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.52 ($0.03).

Bluejay Mining Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of £24.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.91.

About Bluejay Mining

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

