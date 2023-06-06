BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Shares of DMB stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,768. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

In other news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $64,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

