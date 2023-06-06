BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of DMB stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 37,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,768. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.
Insider Transactions at BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
In other news, Director John C. Cardona, Jr. sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $64,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.