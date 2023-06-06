Bokf Na Buys 307 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bokf Na grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of Everest Re Group worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.41. The company had a trading volume of 99,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.52 and its 200-day moving average is $355.69.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

