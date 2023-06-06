Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. 521,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,508. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

