Bokf Na Sells 603 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,656,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 190.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $791.59. 15,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,999. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $731.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $673.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $371.52 and a 52-week high of $800.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

