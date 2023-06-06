Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $41,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,441 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,622,000 after acquiring an additional 91,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,770,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.47. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $79.85 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

