Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $85.75 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $94.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,649.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,630,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,881,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

