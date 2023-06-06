BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BSIG opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $913.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.53.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 179.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.