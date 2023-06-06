Brokerages Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) PT at $6.67

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

