Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $83.80

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DINGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 3.8 %

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DINGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.