Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $83.80

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 3.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

