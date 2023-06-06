Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $83.80

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.80.
DIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dine Brands Global Trading Down 3.8 %
Dine Brands Global stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.86.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $213.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
