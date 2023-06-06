Brokerages Set Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT at $31.08

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In other news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 34,899 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $382,493.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 629,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,418.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 179,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,554 in the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,922,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,216,000 after purchasing an additional 49,389 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 732,485 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Enovix by 42.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,605,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after purchasing an additional 774,802 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 274,482 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

