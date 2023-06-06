Brokerages Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target at $24.78

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of KRG stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 3,201.07%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.