Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CEO Michael P. Goldrick Acquires 5,000 Shares

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Goldrick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 482,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,618. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $812.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

See Also

