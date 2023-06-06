Brooklyn FI LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brooklyn FI LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,324 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 172,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 192,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 88,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $37.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

