Brooklyn FI LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,455 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,178,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,900,000 after acquiring an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,362,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 1,839,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,944. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.