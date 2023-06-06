Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 6,553 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brooklyn FI LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. 178,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,516. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $82.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

