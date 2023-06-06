Brooklyn FI LLC Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brooklyn FI LLC lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.