BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$141.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$137.70.

TSE DOO opened at C$99.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$105.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52. BRP has a 12 month low of C$76.72 and a 12 month high of C$120.51.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.94 billion. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 14.0499287 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

