Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVGW stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 184,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,255. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

