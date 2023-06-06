Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $701.41 million-$708.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.46 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Caleres Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Caleres has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $708.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Caleres by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Caleres by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Caleres by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Caleres by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

