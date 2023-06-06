Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $69.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 1.8 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

CM opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

