Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.98

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 646357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEED shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

