Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.16

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 169843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

About Cantaloupe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

