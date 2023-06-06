Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.16

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 169843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.
Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.
