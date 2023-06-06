Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.11. 1,818,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,458,735. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.66.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

