Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.89.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

