Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.74 billion. Capri also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen downgraded Capri from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. Capri has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

