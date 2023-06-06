Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Acquires 45,198 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,198 shares during the period. ESAB accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 2.05% of ESAB worth $57,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ESAB by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ESAB by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,966. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $664.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

