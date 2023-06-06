Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $165.15 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,352 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 5.3% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 2.50% of Nexstar Media Group worth $165,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 192,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,685,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.31. The company had a trading volume of 159,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,375. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average is $176.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $12,962,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,240 shares of company stock worth $848,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

