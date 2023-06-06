Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $69.95 Million Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,359,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246,455 shares during the quarter. OPENLANE comprises approximately 2.3% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 4.92% of OPENLANE worth $69,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Flat Footed LLC grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 358.3% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,613,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 823,484 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in OPENLANE by 545.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 238,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 201,863 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KAR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OPENLANE Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 837,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,044. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.47 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE Profile

(Get Rating)

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading

