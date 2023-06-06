Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Lowers Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.60% of ESCO Technologies worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after buying an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after buying an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 209,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after buying an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.99. The company had a trading volume of 64,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $101.52.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

