Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $32,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 368.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 526,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 953.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EEFT traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, reaching $113.51. 117,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,109. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

