Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 469,813 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,004,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469,813 shares during the period. BGC Partners makes up approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 4.05% of BGC Partners worth $56,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in BGC Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of BGCP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,635. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGCP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.