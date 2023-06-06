Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.98. 92,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 69,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.79.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.