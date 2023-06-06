Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Up 3.2%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21. Approximately 12,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 411,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cars.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $92,235.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,042.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,802. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 30.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after buying an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after buying an additional 34,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.