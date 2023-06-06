CEEK VR 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.68 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $55.35 million and approximately $17.68 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015573 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,143.00 or 1.00030932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0706306 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $27,066,187.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

