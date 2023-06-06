Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.81 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

