Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Check-Cap Price Performance
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.81 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.