Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down to $34.75

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $33.87. Chemours shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 397,688 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Chemours Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

