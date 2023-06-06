Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down to $34.75

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $33.87. Chemours shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 397,688 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Chemours Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

