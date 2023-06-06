Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.0946 on Major Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for $0.0946 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $663.54 million and approximately $36.59 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,010,647,158 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

