CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $52.35 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 21,589 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

SBUX traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.12. 3,189,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

