CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,623 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. HSBC dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.04. 2,355,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,830,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

