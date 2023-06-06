CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 78,353 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 78,353 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $23,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Salesforce by 11,403.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 253,649 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.16. 2,251,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.28. The firm has a market cap of $205.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,783,612. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

