Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Citizens Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $334.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $2,924,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,638,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

