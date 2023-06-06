Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,134 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of Civista Bancshares worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm bought 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 3,500 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,999.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. 23,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CIVB. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Civista Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.