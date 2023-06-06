CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stake Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,167,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,850 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial comprises approximately 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.46% of CNH Industrial worth $99,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 107.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,377,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,814 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $16,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,661,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth $134,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 1.1 %

CNHI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,155,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,714. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.



