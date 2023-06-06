Coin98 Market Capitalization Tops $90.30 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $90.30 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003570 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00022991 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

