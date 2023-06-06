Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Down 5.5%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.78. 632,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,325,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYH. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

