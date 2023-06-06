Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,630 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 2.17% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 528.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 45,939 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCT traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. 46,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.93 million, a P/E ratio of 114.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $43.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 620.71%.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Claire M. Gulmi acquired 2,042 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

