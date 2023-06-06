Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

